Emile Hirsch & John Cusack in Trailer for Western 'Never Grow Old'

"Do you feel proud of yourself?!" Saban Films has unveiled the first official trailer for an indie western titled Never Grow Old, which is a shortened version of the original working title Where We'll Never Grow Old. This gritty western takes place at an American frontier town. The plot is about an Irish undertaker who profits when outlaws take over a peaceful town, but his family comes under threat as the death toll rises. Emile Hirsch plays the undertaker, and the cast includes John Cusack, Déborah François, Antonia Campbell-Hughes, Danny Webb, Anne Coesens, Blake Berris, Paul Reid, as well as Léa Seydoux. Another western about a bunch of outlaws roughing up a town? How original. The cinematography in this looks so bad, so poorly lit in every scene. Don't think this dastardly new western is going to impress anyone.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ivan Kavanagh's Never Grow Old, direct from YouTube:

Debauchery. Greed. Murder. Welcome to Garlow. This once-peaceful frontier town has become a den of vice after vicious outlaw Dutch Albert (John Cusack) and his gang arrived—and began gunning down their opposition. Undertaker Patrick Tate (Emile Hirsch) must now choose between the blood money he makes burying the murderers’ victims and the threats he and his family face in this intense and gritty western. Never Grow Old is both written and directed by Irish filmmaker Ivan Kavanagh, director of the films Tin Can Man, The Solution, Our Wonderful Home, The Fading Light, and The Canal previously. This film has nit premiered at any film festivals or otherwise. Saban Films + Lionsgate will release Kavanagh's Never Grow Old in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 15th, 2019 next month. Who's interested?