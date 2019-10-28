Emily Beecham Grows a Strange Flower in Trailer for Sci-Fi 'Little Joe'

"What's so special about it?" "It makes you happy." Magnolia Pictures has unveiled an official US trailer for a peculiar little indie sci-fi film titled Little Joe, the latest film from Austrian filmmaker Jessica Hausner (Lourdes, Amour Fou). This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the Best Actress award. Emily Beecham plays Alice, a single mother, is a dedicated senior plant breeder at a corporation engaged in developing new species. Against company policy, she takes one home as a gift for her teenage son, Joe. Then things start to get really weird. Little Joe also stars Ben Whishaw, Kerry Fox, Kit Connor, Phénix Brossard, Leanne Best, Andrew Rajan, and David Wilmot. There's a good dose of cleverness worked into this film, it's a very unique creation that some viewers will connect with more than others. I do think there's some good ideas in this film that go much deeper than just growing big red flowers.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Jessica Hausner's Little Joe, direct from Magnolia's YouTube:

Little Joe follows Alice (Emily Beecham), a single mother working as a dedicated senior plant breeder at a corporation engaged in developing new species. She has engineered a special crimson flower, remarkable not only for its beauty but also for its therapeutic value: if kept at the ideal temperature, fed properly and spoken to regularly, this plant makes its owner happy. Against company policy, Alice takes one home as a gift for her teenage son, Joe. They christen it "Little Joe." But as their plant grows, so too does Alice's suspicion that her new creation may not be as harmless as its nickname suggests. Little Joe is directed by acclaimed Austrian filmmaker Jessica Hausner, director of the films Lovely Rita, Hotel, Toast, Lourdes, and Amour Fou previously. The screenplay is written by Géraldine Bajard and Jessica Hausner. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year (read our review) where it won Best Actress. Magnolia will release Hausner's Little Joe in select US theaters starting on December 6th this fall. How does that look?