Emma Roberts in Trailer for Mysterious School Thriller 'Paradise Hills'

"If you could learn your place, you have you best years ahead of you." Samuel Goldwyn Films has debuted an official trailer for an indie fantasy mystery titled Paradise Hills, which is the feature directorial debut of a Spanish designer-turned-filmmaker named Alice Waddington. The film originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year in the Next section, and is playing at the Fantasia Film Festival next this summer. Paradise Hills is about a mysterious boarding school that perfectly reforms wayward girls to fit their surroundings' exact desires. Emma Roberts stars as a newcomer, who discovers there's something lurking behind all this beauty. Now it's a race against the clock as she and her friends try to escape Paradise Hills before it consumes them all. Also starring Milla Jovovich, Eiza Gonzalez, Awkwafina, Danielle McDonald, Jeremy Irvine, Arnaud Valois, and Liliana Cabal. This looks like a clever, extra-stylized take on the train-you-to-be-the-perfect-woman dystopian concept - with some epic set design. Worth a look.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Alice Waddington's Paradise Hills, from Goldwyn's YouTube:

On an isolated island, Uma (Emma Roberts) wakes up to find herself at Paradise Hills, a facility where high-class families send their daughters to become perfect versions of themselves. The facility is run by the mysterious Duchess (Milla Jovovich) where calibrated treatments including etiquette classes, vocal lessons, beauty treatments, gymnastics and restricted diets, to try and remove all physical and emotional shortcomings within two months. The outspoken Uma finds solace and friendship in other Paradise Hills residents -- Chloe (Danielle McDonald), Yu (Awkwafina) and Mexican popstar Amarna (Eiza Gonzalez). Uma soon realizes that lurking behind all this beauty is a sinister secret. It's a race against the clock as Uma and her friends try to escape Paradise Hills before it consumes them all. Paradise Hills is directed Spanish filmmaker Alice Waddington, making her feature directorial debut after working previously as a photographer and costume designer. The screenplay is co-written by Nacho Vigalondo and Brian DeLeeuw, based on a story by Alice Waddington. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Goldwyn will open Paradise Hills in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 1st this fall. You in?