Enjoy Clark Zhu's Final 'Moving Pictures 2019' Movie Trailer Mashup

"Do you consider yourself a hero?" We're nearing the end of the year, and the looking back retrospectives are starting to arrive. One of the first out of the gate for this year is this magnificent "movie trailer mashup" video made by Clark Zhu called Moving Pictures 2019. He has been making these videos for the last five years, and announced this as his grand finale after a good run. He now lives & works in LA as a professional trailer editor, and it has always been delightful to watch these mashups over the last few years. This might be one of his best, really capturing the vibe and the variety of movies out there this year. Clark's focus is on the trailers, featuring footage from some movies that are not out until 2020, but it's not much. He writes: "I have been working on this project for months, and now, I am beyond excited to share it with you." Enjoy.

Watch the past Clark Zhu Moving Pictures videos: 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015. Moving Pictures 2019 is a movie trailer mashup video made by Clark Zhu (his website), a professional-working trailer editor based in Los Angeles, CA. Find him on Vimeo here. He has been editing these mashups for public release for the last five years, and it seems to be the last time. On YouTube, he opens with "One last time, pals…" and gives us this glorious look at 2019 in cinema. "If you like this video, please consider featuring it on your website or just share it with the rest of the world. It means the world to me and I highly appreciate it. It's an unspeakable feeling of happiness knowing my work is watched by more people." For the full list of films seen - click here. We're almost to the end of 2019, with only one more month to go. What are your favorites this year so far?