Another New IMAX Trailer for James Gray's Space Adventure 'Ad Astra'

"What did he find out there in the abyss…?" IMAX has debuted an official "IMAX trailer" for James Gray's space adventure sci-fi film Ad Astra, which is premiering at the Venice Film Festival next week. We've seen two stunning official trailers for Ad Astra so far [here and here] and a featurette, but they're really trying to play up the "IMAX experience" angle this time. Brad Pitt stars as an astronaut who travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father. He uncovers extraordinary secrets which challenge the nature of human existence. Also starring Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Donald Sutherland, and Jamie Kennedy. Featuring a new score by Max Richter. This trailer only has a tiny bit of extra footage, which is fine - because I want to see the rest of it on a big screen for the very first time. Get ready for lift off.

Here's the official IMAX trailer (+ IMAX poster) for James Gray's Ad Astra, direct from Fox's YouTube:

Astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet. His journey will uncover secrets that challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos. Ad Astra is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker James Gray, director of the films Little Odessa, The Yards, We Own the Night, Two Lovers, The Immigrant, and The Lost City of Z previously. The screenplay is written by James Gray & Ethan Gross. The film was shot in late 2017, then originally set for release in early 2019 after radio silence, but was then pushed back numerous times. 20th Century Fox will now release Gray's Ad Astra in theaters starting September 20th coming soon this fall. Follow @adastramovie for more updates. View the second trailer.