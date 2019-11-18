Essa O'Shea in Romantic Drama 'We Used To Know Each Other' Trailer

"What is it? Just say it… I'm here…" Caterpillar Event has released an official trailer for an indie romantic drama titled We Used to Know Each Other, the latest from up-and-coming filmmaker Robert G. Putka. Amid the dried out-and-dead desert oasis of suburban Las Vegas, and after three years of living apart, a young couple decides it's finally time to move in with each other and take their relationship to the next level. It's another of these raw, touching, honest looks at modern relationships and how much strain and stress there is. It also takes a moment to try and remind us where all the real love originates from anyway, a bit like Baumbach's Marriage Story. We Used to Know Each Other stars Essa O'Shea and Hugo De Sousa as the main couple, Amanda & Hugo, with a cast including Sandra Cóias, Ashley Lenz, Clare McNulty, and David Norris. It seems fairly authentic and moving, maybe worth a watch when it's out on VOD soon.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Robert G. Putka's We Used To Know Each Other, via ScreenAnarchy:

With the strain of a long distance relationship weighing on them, Hugo (Hugo De Sousa) and Amanda (Essa O'Shea) make a last ditch attempt to save a relationship in free fall. Willingly, if uncomfortably, jumping into domesticity, we watch as they awkwardly reunite and attempt to reconnect, and learn they might no longer be the people each fell in love with in the first place. We Used To Know Each Other is both written and directed by American filmmaker Robert G. Putka, his second feature film after making Mad previously, as well as numerous other shorts. The story is from Hugo de Sousa. Produced by Joseph Albert Battaglia, Mike Blanchard, & Robert G. Putka. This premiered at the Americana Film Fest earlier this year. The film will be self-released direct-to-VOD starting on December 15th next month. How does that look?