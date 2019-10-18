Ethan Hawke in Trailer for Logan Marshall-Green's 'Adopt a Highway'

"I don't even know what I'm doing with myself anymore…" RLJE Films has released an official trailer for an indie drama titled Adopt a Highway, which initially premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. The film marks the directorial debut of actor Logan Marshall-Green, born in South Carolina, who doesn't appear in the film. Adopt a Highway stars Ethan Hawke as a man just released from prison after serving 21 years for a 3rd strike conviction for possessing an ounce of marijuana. Everything changes when he finds an abandoned baby in a dumpster behind the fast food restaurant where he works… Also starring Elaine Hendrix, Diane Gaeta, Mo McRae, Chris Sullivan, and Betty Gabriel. Early reviews describe it as "an emotionally resonant and lyrical tale delivered in the most compassionate of tones." Have a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ posters) for Logan Marshall-Green's Adopt a Highway, from YouTube:

Russ Millings (Ethan Hawke) has just been released from prison after serving 21 years for a 3rd strike conviction for possessing an ounce of marijuana. As he tries to adapt to a world he doesn’t recognize – including trying to learn how to use the internet – he finds an abandoned baby in a dumpster behind the fast food restaurant where he works as a dishwasher. Unsure of what to do, and caught between impulses of kindness and panic, Russ soon realizes this could be his chance at redemption. Adopt a Highway is both written and directed by American actor-turned-filmmaker Logan Marshall-Green, making his feature directorial debut with this film. Produced by Jason Blum, Greg Gilreath, Ethan Hawke, Ryan Hawke, Adam Hendricks, and John H. Lang. This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. RLJE will release Marshall-Green's Adopt a Highway in select theaters + on VOD starting November 1st coming up soon.