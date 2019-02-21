Ethan Hawke in the Trailer for Western 'The Kid' Directed by D'Onofrio

"One more step and it will be your last!" Lionsgate has debuted the badass official trailer for a new western titled The Kid, which is opening in theaters in just a few weeks in early March (despite no other festival premiere or marketing before this). The Kid is the second feature film directed by actor Vincent D'Onofrio, and it tells the story of a young boy who witnesses Billy the Kid's encounter with Sheriff Pat Garrett. Ethan Hawke plays the Sheriff, Dane DeHaan plays Billy, and Jake Schur plays the boy; with an impressive supporting cast including Chris Pratt, Leila George, Adam Baldwin, Keith Jardine, Tait Fletcher, Jenny Gabrielle, plus D'Onofrio as another Sheriff. Bet you didn't think we'd have a brand new western thriller on our hands this spring, but here it is! So far so good, this seems quite intense. Give it a look below.

Here's the first official trailer for Vincent D'Onofrio's The Kid, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

In this thrilling Western, a young boy, Rio (Jake Schur), is forced to go on the run across the American Southwest in a desperate attempt to save his sister (Leila George) from his villainous uncle (Chris Pratt). Along the way, he encounters Sheriff Garrett (Ethan Hawke), on the hunt for the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid (Dane DeHaan). Rio finds himself increasingly entwined in the lives of these two legendary figures as the cat and mouse game of Billy the Kid’s final year of life plays out. Ultimately Rio is forced to choose which type of man he is going to become, the outlaw or the man of valor, and will use this self-realization in a final act to save his family. The Kid is directed by American actor / filmmaker Vincent D'Onofrio, only his second feature after making Don't Go in the Woods in 2010. The screenplay is by Andrew Lanham. Lionsgate will release D'Onofrio's The Kid in theaters starting March 8th coming up soon. Your thoughts?