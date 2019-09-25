Eva Green in First International Trailer for Astronaut Drama 'Proxima'

"There's no such thing as a perfect astronaut." Pathe Films has debuted an official French trailer for the indie drama Proxima, which just premiered at the Toronto and San Sebastian Film Festivals this fall. The inspirational drama from French filmmaker Alice Winocour (of Augustine, Disorder) is about a French astronaut named Sarah, a single mother preparing for her journey up into space. She struggles to balance spending time with her young daughter, and the intense preparations for the voyage on the Russian rocket. Also starring Matt Dillon, Zélie Boulant-Lemesle, Sandra Hüller, Lars Eidinger, Nancy Tate, Jan Oliver Schroeder, and Vitaly Jay. The film is receiving great reviews out of festivals, and it's definitely worth your time to discover whenever it shows up in a theater near you (likely early 2020). A more realistic, intimate look at space travel that is refreshingly different from all the other recent space movies we've seen.

Here's the first French trailer (+ poster) for Alice Winocour's Proxima, direct from Pathe's YouTube:

As the French member — and the only mother — on an international crew, Sarah (Eva Green) balances the taxing physical training required for a year-long mission aboard the International Space Station with her daughter Stella’s routine of meals and bedtimes. Sarah’s powerful, protective love for Stella, only seven, sometimes pulls at her commitment to her profession. Her male colleagues include an old-school Russian and a veteran American space cowboy (Matt Dillon), both seemingly untroubled by their own family responsibilities. As the liftoff date approaches, Sarah must travel to the launch site and go into quarantine — away from her daughter, who is struggling with her mother's conflicting priorities. Proxima is both written and directed by award-winning French filmmaker Alice Winocour, director of the films Augustine and Disorder previously, as well as a writer on other features. The screenplay is written in collaboration with Jean-Stéphane Bron. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival this fall. Pathe will release Proxima in French cinemas this November. No US release date is set - stay tuned for updates. Your thoughts on this?