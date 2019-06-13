Ewan McGregor in First Trailer for 'The Shining' Sequel 'Doctor Sleep'

"I don't know about magic… I always called it 'the shining.'" Warner Bros has unveiled the first trailer for Doctor Sleep, the adaptation of Stephen King's sequel to his original novel "The Shining". So this is a direct sequel to Kubrick's The Shining movie. Doctor Sleep is both written and directed by Mike Flanagan, of "The Haunting of Hill House" fame and director of the other Stephen King film Gerald's Game, which means this is in good hands. Set years after the events of The Shining, Ewan McGregor stars as an adult Danny Torrance, a man with psychic powers known as "the shining". The cast includes Rebecca Ferguson as Rose the Hat, head of the True Knot, a cult that feeds on children with these powers; Kyliegh Curran, Bruce Greenwood, Zahn McClarnon, Emily Alyn Lind, Jocelin Donahue, Jacob Tremblay, Carl Lumbly (playing the same cook played by Scatman Crothers in The Shining), and Alex Essoe as Wendy Torrance, Danny's mother (originally played by Shelley Duvall). This looks very cool, a tasty first look tease.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ teaser poster) for Mike Flanagan's Doctor Sleep, from WB's YouTube:

Years following the events of The Shining, a now-adult Dan Torrence (Ewan McGregor) meets a young girl with similar powers as his and tries to protect her from a cult known as The True Knot who prey on children with powers to remain immortal. Doctor Sleep is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Mike Flanagan, director of the films Makebelieve, Still Life, Ghosts of Hamilton Street, Absentia, Oculus, Hush, Before I Wake, Ouija: Origin of Evil, and Gerald's Game previously, who also directed the TV series "The Haunting of Hill House". The screenplay is also written by Mike Flanagan, adapted straight from Stephen King's novel of the same name first published in 2013. Warner Bros will release Flanagan's Doctor Sleep in theaters everywhere starting November 8th, 2019 later n this fall. First impression? How does that look?