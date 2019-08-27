Excl: Official Trailer for 'Sometimes Always Never' Starring Bill Nighy

"There are mysteries unsolved." FS has an exclusive trailer to share with everyone. Blue Fox Entertainment has unveiled the official US trailer for a British indie dramedy called Sometimes Always Never, which premiered at the London Film Festival last year. This detective fantasy / family drama is about how a love of words helps a father reconnect with a missing son. Bill Nighy stars with Sam Riley, Alice Lowe, Jenny Agutter, Tim McInnerny, John Westley, Oliver Sindcup, Louis Healy, and Ella-Grace Gregoire. Described as a "story about 'loss and words', the film's strength is the subtle story – a modern retelling of the prodigal son. Through Alan’s determination to find his missing son, he discovers his surviving son – the one that he's been missing for years, despite living 20 minutes away." This film has the quirkiness of Wes Anderson, with the heart of Danny Boyle, and it looks like a great indie discovery from the UK. Take a look.

Here's the official US trailer (+ two posters) for Carl Hunter's Sometimes Always Never, from YouTube:

Bill Nighy stars as Alan, a stylish tailor with moves as sharp as his suits. He has spent years searching tirelessly for his missing son Michael who stormed out over a game of Scrabble. With a body to identify and his family torn apart, Alan must repair the relationship with his youngest son Peter and solve the mystery of an online player who he thinks could be Michael, so he can finally move on and reunite his family. Sometimes Always Never is directed by Britsh filmmaker Carl Hunter, now making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts and TV work ("Tales from the River Bank") previously. The screenplay is written by acclaimed British writer Frank Cottrell Boyce (Butterfly Kiss, 24 Hour Party People, Code 46, Millions, The Railway Man). This first premiered at the London Film Festival last year. Blue Fox will open Hunter's Sometimes Always Never in select US theaters starting October 4th in the fall. Who's interested?