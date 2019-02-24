Extended Official Trailer for 'Pennywise: The Story of IT' Documentary

"A lot of people told me that it poisoned their childhood." An extended official trailer has debuted for the doc Pennywise: The Story of IT, another in the series of cinema history docs made by Chris Griffiths (including his RoboCop doc and Fright Night docs previously). The original IT "movie" was actually a mini-series (a "a two-part, three-hour TV movie") produced for ABC that aired on TV back in late 1990, receiving around 30 million views in its initial debut. The horror "film" has gone on to become a cult classic, thanks to Tim Curry's incredible freaky performance as the creepy clown known as Pennywise, and this documentary looks at its legacy. It also delves into the production, featuring tons of never-before-seen photos & behind-the-scenes footage, plus interviews with the entire cast and crew and much more. They're likely timing this to arrive right around the same time as It: Chapter Two hits theaters, but until then, get a first look below.

Here's the extended official trailer for Chris Griffiths' doc Pennywise: The Story of IT, from YouTube:

A documentary surrounding the 1990 TV mini-series entitled "It" based upon the Stephen King novel of the same name which featured a notorious villain known mostly as Pennywise. "The production has already received support from over 50 [members] of the cast and crew, including acquiring over 2 hours of never-before-seen set footage from SFX wizard Bart Mixon, as well as loads of archival and behind-the-scenes photos." Pennywise: The Story of IT is directed by filmmaker Chris Griffiths, of the other horror history doc You're So Cool, Brewster! The Story of Fright Night and RoboDoc: The Creation of Robocop previously, plus plenty of shorts and other film history projects. This doc film was crowdfunded on Indiegogo in the UK, and has been in development since back in 2017. No word on any release date yet, but Pennywise: The Story of IT is expected to arrive sometime later in 2019. For more updates, follow on Facebook. Who's interested?