Extensive 10-Minute Featurette About Sam Mendes' War Movie '1917'

"It's like a piece of theater every take." Universal has released an extensive making of featurette for Sam Mendes' war movie 1917, arriving in theaters on Christmas Day this month. We previously posted a behind-the-scenes featurette and two trailers, but this one is pretty much a Special Features video that is now online anyway. Set during World War I in the year 1917, the movie takes place over the course of one day, following soldiers on a "seemingly impossible mission" to deliver a message across enemy lines to stop an attack. With cinematography by Roger Deakins. Starring Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay, joined by a stellar ensemble cast with Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Madden, Andrew Scott, Mark Strong, Colin Firth, Teresa Mahoney, Daniel Mays, Anson Boon, and Richard McCabe. As a movie nerd, I dig these videos because I love hearing Mendes & Deakins talk about their process and how they made this.

Here's the final Extended Featurette video for Sam Mendes' 1917, direct from Universal's YouTube:

You can still view the teaser trailer for Mendes' 1917 here, or the second trailer + behind-the-scenes.

At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will put a stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers – Blake's own brother among them. 1917 is directed by Oscar-winning English filmmaker Sam Mendes, director of the films American Beauty, Road to Perdition, Jarhead, Revolutionary Road, Away We Go, plus James Bond's Skyfall and Spectre previously. The screenplay is written by Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Produced by Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, and Jayne-Ann Tenggren; co-produced by Michael Lerman. Amblin + Universal Pictures will open Sam Mendes' 1917 movie in theaters everywhere starting December 25th, on Christmas Day, coming up later this month. Review the full 1917 trailer here.