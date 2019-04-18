Extreme Second Trailer for 'Fast & Furious' Spin-Off 'Hobbs & Shaw'

"The music's already started… let's see if we can get in sync." Universal has debuted an epic second official trailer for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, the badass new Fast & Furious "spin-off" movie focusing on the characters named in the title - Luke Hobbs (played by Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (played by Jason Statham). Made by the director of John Wick (co-director), Atomic Blonde, and Deadpool 2, the first trailer for this was already quite good, but this new preview is even better with tons of action and comedy galore. This movie looks crazy! In this sequel, lawman Hobbs and outcast Shaw form an unlikely alliance when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity. The full cast also includes Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Eddie Marsan, Joe Anoa'i, and Helen Mirren. This looks totally bonkers!! That final showdown with the Maori looks nuts and hilariously awesome. Wow, just wow.

Here's the second official trailer for David Leitch's Hobbs & Shaw, direct from Universal's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for David Leitch's Hobbs & Shaw here, for even more footage.

Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America's Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015's Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves. Hobbs & Shaw is directed by former stuntman turned action filmmaker David Leitch, co-director of John Wick, and the director of Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2 previously. The screenplay is written again by Chris Morgan. Universal Pictures will release Leitch's Hobbs & Shaw in theaters everywhere starting August 2nd, 2019 late this summer. Who's excited to see this one?