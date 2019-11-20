Fantastic Trailer for Teen Pregnancy Horror Comedy Film 'Snatchers'

"Did you… pull out?" Warner Bros Home Entertainment has unveiled the official trailer for a movie titled Snatchers, a horror comedy from the filmmaking duo Stephen Cedars & Benji Kleiman. Some folks may recognize this already, as it's based on the short film and TV series also both titled Snatchers, dealing with the same thing. After status-obsessed teen Sara, played by newcomer Mary Nepi, has sex for the first time, she wakes up the next day nine months pregnant-with an alien. It's a creepy, icky, amusing creature feature pregnancy comedy and it actually lives up to that conceptual potential. Also starring Gabrielle Elyse, J.J. Nolan, Austin Fryberger, Nick Gomez, Rich Fulcher, Amy Landecker, and Ashley Argota. This really, really does look like it might be the best possible version of this pregnancy-as-a-monster metaphor turned into a movie. All the jokes are solid, their friendship works well, might even be better than this looks.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Stephen Cedars & Benji Kleiman's Snatchers, from WB's YouTube:

Sara's one of the cool kids… but she's totally terrified of losing her status. She'd be a lot more secure if she could just win back her super-hot ex, Skyler, but he's not interested unless they move to the next level… She decides to take the plunge -- but something about Skyler changed on his summer trip to Mexico… Sara wakes the next morning only to find that she's pregnant. Desperate to keep this under wraps, she turns to the only person she can trust: her nerdy ex-best friend, Hayley. But after a trip to the clinic results in Sara birthing something other-worldly, the girls realize their night is only just getting started… Snatchers is co-directed by filmmakers Stephen Cedars & Benji Kleiman, both making their feature directorial debut after a few shorts and other projects previously. This feature is based on Cedars & Kleiman's original short film (2015) and the TV series (2017-2018) before it. The screenplay is by Stephen Cedars, Benji Kleiman, and Scott Yacyshyn. Produced by Eric Fisher, Scott Hinckley, Elli Legerski, and Paul Young. And featuring music by Christopher Doucet. This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Warner Bros will release Snatchers direct-to-VOD starting on January 1st, 2020 to kick off the new year. Who's interested?