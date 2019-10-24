Felicity Jones & Eddie Redmayne in Second Trailer for 'The Aeronauts'

"Some reach for the stars. Some push others toward them." Amazon Studios has released the second and final trailer for the historical adventure movie The Aeronauts, the latest from acclaimed British director Tom Harper of Wild Rose most recently. This premiered at the Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals to mostly positive reviews. Based on a true story about one of the first hot air balloons. Set in in 1862, pilot Amelia Wren, played by Felicity Jones, and scientist James Glaisher, played by Eddie Redmayne, find themselves in an epic fight for survival while attempting to make discoveries in a hot air balloon going around the world. The film also stars Himesh Patel, Anne Reid, Tim McInnerny, Phoebe Fox, Tom Courtenay, Rebecca Front, Vincent Perez, and Robert Glenister. This definitely looks like a high-flying, exciting adventure with gorgeous visuals. But I hope there's more to it than that? Still looks thrilling.

Here's the second official trailer (+ two posters) for Tom Harper's The Aeronauts, direct from YouTube:

You can still see the first official trailer for Tom Harper's The Aeronauts movie here, for even more footage.

Set in 1862 and inspired by true events, The Aeronauts follows wealthy young widow Amelia Wren (Jones) and headstrong scientist James Glaisher (Redmayne), as they mount a balloon expedition to fly higher than anyone else in history. This is a journey to the very edge of existence, where the air is thin and the chances of survival are slim. As their perilous ascent reveals their true selves, this unlikely pair discover things about each other - and themselves - that helps each of them find their place in the world they have left behind. The Aeronauts is directed by British filmmaker Tom Harper, of the films The Scouting Book for Boys, War Book, The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death, and Wild Rose previously, as well as TV work. previously. The screenplay is written by Jack Thorne (War Book, Wonder), from a story by Tom Harper and Jack Thorne. This will first premiere at the Toronto Film Festival this fall. Amazon Studios will then release Harper's The Aeronauts in theaters starting December 6th coming up soon this fall. Looking good or not?