Félix Maritaud in Official US Trailer for Erotic French Drama 'Sauvage'

"Raw, uncompromising and yet strangely romantic." Strand Releasing has debuted an official US trailer for an erotic French drama titled Sauvage, which translates to Wild in French, which is why the poster and trailer list the titled as "Sauvage / Wild" together. From writer/director Camille Vidal-Naquet, the film follows a young French male prostitute named Leo, played by Félix Maritaud. "The men come and go, and he stays right here — longing for love. He doesn't know what the future will bring. He hits the road. His heart is pounding." It's described as a "powerful portrait of a gay male prostitute in free fall", and premiered in the Critics' Week sidebar at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Also starring Eric Bernard and Nicolas Dibla. Certainly not for everyone, but still worth a look especially considering good reviews from festivals.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Camille Vidal-Naquet's Sauvage, direct from YouTube:

Léo (Félix Maritaud) is 22 and sells his body on the street for a bit of cash. The men come and go, and he stays right here - longing for love. He doesn't know what the future will bring. He hits the road. His heart is pounding. Sauvage, which translates to Wild in French, is both written and directed by French filmmaker Camille Vidal-Naquet, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. This initially premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year in the Critics' Week sidebar, and also played at the London, Chicago, São Paulo, Philadelphia, and Rio de Janeiro Film Festivals. Strand will release Vidal-Naquet's Sauvage in select US theaters starting April 10th. For more, visit their official website. Curious?