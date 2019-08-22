Festival Trailer for Icelandic Film 'The County' by Grímur Hákonarson

"It's time for us farmers to retake control." Yes! Fight the power! Screen Daily has debuted a festival promo trailer for the Icelandic drama titled The County, premiering at the Toronto Film Festival coming up next month. The film will screen in the Contemporary World Cinema section, after already opening in Icelandic cinemas this summer. From the acclaimed director of the film Rams, Grímur Hákonarson's The County is set in rural Iceland and follows Inga, a middle-aged cow farmer who loses her husband in an accident and must stand on her own two feet. She begins a new life on her own terms by fighting against corruption and injustice at the co-op in her community. Don't follow the herd! The film stars Arndís Hrönn Egilsdóttir, Sveinn Ólafur Gunnarsson, and Sigurður Sigurjónsson. I'm really enjoying this outstanding trend of anti-corruption, power-to-the-people films from Iceland these days (see also: Woman at War). More of this.

Here's the first festival promo trialer (+ poster) for Grímur Hákonarson's The County, from YouTube:

Inga (Arndís Hrönn Egilsdóttir) has always questioned the slavish devotion of her husband Reynir (Hinrik Ólafsson) to the co-op, even as the co-op's debt has spiralled out of control and their prices remain much higher than those of their competition. When disaster strikes, Inga decides to openly take action against the co-op via social media. As her campaign progresses, she soon finds out just how low her adversary is willing to go. The County, originally titled Mjölk in Icelandic, is written and directed by Icelandic filmmaker Grímur Hákonarson, director of the films Summerland and Rams, as well as a few other documentaries previously. This is premiering at the Toronto Film Festival next month. Hákonarson's The County already opened in cinemas in Iceland this month, but has no other international release dates yet. First impression?