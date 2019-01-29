Festival Trailer for 'Selah and the Spades' Film Playing at Sundance

"The Spades deal in the most classic of vices…" Get a first look at the debut of a talented up-and-coming filmmaker. Selah and the Spades is the first feature film made by young filmmaker Tayarisha Poe, and it just premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival this past weekend. The film is set at a wealthy private school, which is run by five student factions operating incognito. The story focuses on Selah, who runs the faction known as the "Spades", and her trials and tribulations when a provocative new student challenges her for the throne one year. Starring Lovie Simone as Selah, with a cast including Celeste O'Connor, Jharrel Jerome, Gina Torres, Jesse Williams, and Ana Mulvoy Ten. I just saw this indie film at the Sundance premiere and it reminds me of Rian Johnson's debut film Brick - an inventive, stylish low budget drama that achieves so much with so little. Hopefully it earns some more buzz and finds a distributor soon.

Here's the official festival trailer for Tayarisha Poe's Selah and the Spades, direct from YouTube:

Five factions run the underground life of the prestigious Haldwell boarding school. At the head of the most powerful faction - The Spades - sits Selah Summers (Lovie Simone). By turns charming and callous, she chooses whom to keep close and whom to cut loose, walking the fine line between being feared and loved. Selah and the Spades is both written and directed by American filmmaker Tayarisha Poe, making her feature directorial debut after a short film and other video projects previously. Follow her @tayarisha. This just premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, playing in the innovative Next category. No release date is set yet as the film is still seeking distribution. Stay tuned for updates. First impression? Who's interested?