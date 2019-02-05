Fight Back Against Perfection in Second Trailer for 'UglyDolls' Movie

"Are we really not good enough for the big world?" STX Entertainment has debuted the full-length, second trailer for the animated UglyDolls movie, in theaters at the beginning of this summer. This is based on the beloved-worldwide little weirdo plush dolls, first created by David Horvath and Sun-Min Kim in 2001. This is STX's first animated "family" project, co-produced by Robert Rodriguez's Troublemaker Studios. STX's UglyDolls is an animated musical adventure starring the acting & singing voices of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Blake Shelton, and Pitbull. The main plot follows a group of UglyDolls who "confront what it means to be different, struggle with their desire to be loved, and ultimately discover that you don’t have to be perfect to be amazing." The voice cast also features Wanda Sykes, Emma Roberts, Gabriel Iglesias, and Wang Leehom. This looks wacky and really dumb, but it has a good heart, which is what really matters. Right? I like the way they make fun of the perfect people - bold choice but I'm all for it.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Kelly Asbury's UglyDolls, direct from STX's YouTube:

You can still see the first teaser trailer for Asbury's UglyDolls here, to see the original introduction.

The free-spirited UglyDolls confront what it means to be different, struggle with their desire to be loved, and ultimately discover that you don't have to be perfect to be amazing because who you truly are is what matters most. UglyDolls is directed by American animation filmmaker Kelly Asbury, formerly a Disney storyboard artist in the 90s, and director of the films Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, Shrek 2, Gnomeo & Juliet, and Smurfs: The Lost Village previously. The screenplay is written by Erica Rivinoja, with additional writing by Vivian Wang; based on the characters created by David Horvath and Sun-min Kim. Produced by Robert Rodriguez's Troublemaker Studios and Original Force. STX Ent. will open Kelly Asbury's UglyDolls movie in theaters everywhere starting on May 10th, 2019 this summer. Your thoughts? Who's up for this?