Film Critic Biopic 'What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael' Full Trailer

"She refused to be intimidated." Film Forum has unveiled an official trailer for the documentary What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael, a biopic doc profiling the controversial film critic with a "sharp tongue". This originally premiered at the Telluride Film Festival last year, and it has gone on to play at numerous festivals all throughout this year so far. The film is a portrait of the work of controversial film critic Pauline Kael (who passed away in 2001 at the age of 82) and her influence on the male-dominated worlds of cinema and film criticism. It's an often humorous, searing look at the power of film criticism and the passion Kael had for speaking up and sharing her opinion - even when others didn't like it. "In an inspired and passionate mash-up of her own words, contemporary interviews and the films she wrote about, Rob Garver has crafted in his feature documentary a remarkably captivating portrait of a tough grande dame of cinema." See below.

Here's the official trailer for Rob Garver's doc What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael, from YouTube:

Pauline Kael (1919–2001) was undoubtedly one of the greatest names in film criticism. A Californian native, she wrote her first review in 1953 and joined 'The New Yorker' in 1968. Praised for her highly opinionated and feisty writing style and criticised for her subjective and sometimes ruthless reviews, Kael's writing was refreshingly and intensely rooted in her experience of watching a film as a member of the audience. Loved and hated in equal measure—loved by other critics for whom she was immensely influential, hated by filmmakers whose films she trashed—Kael destroyed films that have since become classics such as The Sound of Music and raved about others such as Bonnie and Clyde. She was also aware of the perennial difficulties for women working in the movies and in film criticism, and fiercely fought sexism, both in her reviews and in her media appearances. What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael is directed by American filmmaker Rob Garver, making his feature directorial debut with this film. This premiered at the Telluride Film Festival last year, and also played at the Berlin Film Festival this year. Film Forum will release the doc in select theaters starting on December 25th at the end of this year. Interested?