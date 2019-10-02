Final Red Band Trailer for Avary's Film 'Lucky Day' with Crispin Glover

"Ugh I just got out of the joint, mate, literally this morning." Lionsgate has released one final red band trailer for the US release of Lucky Day, the latest from the infamous writer / director Roger Avary (best known as the co-writer of Tarantino's Pulp Fiction). We've featured two other trailers for this already, but one more can't hurt. Right? If anyone even cares. Lucky Day stars Luke Bracey as Red, a safe cracker who has just been released from prison, trying to hold his family together as his past catches up to him in the form of Luc, played by Crispin Glover, a psychopathic contract killer who's seeking revenge for the death of his brother. The film also stars Nina Dobrev, Ella Ryan Quinn, Clé Bennett, Nadia Farès, and Clifton Collins Jr. This looks so insanely ultra-violent I don't even know if I want to see it. Does anyone?

Here's the final red band trailer (+ final poster) for Roger Avary's Lucky Day, from Lionsgate's YouTube:

Red (Luke Bracey), a safe cracker who has just been released from prison, is trying to hold his family together as his past catches up with him in the form of Luc (Crispin Glover), a psychopathic contract killer who's seeking revenge for the death of his brother. Lucky Day is directed by the infamous, Oscar-winning, American writer / producer / filmmaker Roger Avary, director of the movies Killing Zoe, The Rules of Attraction, and Glitterati previously. He also co-wrote the screenplay for Tarantino's Pulp Fiction. The screenplay for this is also written by Roger Avary. The film hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Metropolitan Films will first release Avary's Lucky Day in France starting this September. Lionsgate then opens Lucky Day in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 11th. Worth watching?