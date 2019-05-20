Final Red Band Trailer for Olivia Wilde's Acclaimed Debut 'Booksmart'

"Prepare to get bashed!" Annapurna has dropped a hilariously wild final red band trailer for the high school coming-of-age comedy Booksmart, the outstanding feature directorial debut of actress Olivia Wilde. This "female Superbad" has been knocking people out left and right ever since it premiered at the SXSW Film Festival, and now it's finally hitting theaters everywhere later this week. Don't miss it! Go see this! Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein star as two academic superstars and best friends who, on the eve of their high school graduation, realize they should have worked less and played more. Determined not to fall short of their peers, the girls decide to try to cram four years of fun into one night. Also stars Jessica Williams, Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, and Jason Sudeikis. This looks like one of the best comedies of the summer.

Here's the final red band trailer (+ a fan-made poster) for Olivia Wilde's Booksmart, direct from YouTube:

Told from a wildly original, fresh and modern perspective, Booksmart is an unfiltered comedy about high school best friends and the bonds we create that last a lifetime. Capturing the spirit of our times, the film is a coming of age story for a new generation. Booksmart is directed by American actress-turned-filmmaker Olivia Wilde, making her feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. The screenplay is written by Katie Silberman (Set It Up, Isn't It Romantic). Produced by Chelsea Barnard, David Distenfeld, Jessica Elbaum, Katie Silberman, and Megan Ellison for Annapurna. This just premiered at the SXSW Film Festival. Annapurna will open Wilde's Booksmart in theaters everywhere starting May 24th this summer.