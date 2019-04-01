Final Trailer for Kölsch & Widmyer's Adaptation of King's 'Pet Sematary'

"If you cheat death, there's a price to be paid." Paramount has released a third & final trailer for their new take on Stephen King's Pet Sematary, opening in theaters everywhere this week. This new adaptation sticks close to the story in King's book, about a family that moves to a rural home where they discover a "Pet Sematary" nearby. After the family cat is killed, they bury it in the Pet Sematary and then weird things start to happen, leading to another tragedy. We all know what happens, it's the creepiness that pervades. Jason Clarke & Amy Seimetz star, along with John Lithgow, Alyssa Brooke Levine, Hugo Lavoie, Obssa Ahmed, and Jeté Laurence. The reviews of this have been great so far (see Chris Evangelista's take), with plenty of praise for the terrifying adaptation of the tragic story of the Creed family. In theaters this weekend.

Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz), and their two children Gage and Ellie, move to a rural home where they are welcomed and enlightened about the eerie 'Pet Sematary' located near their home. After the tragedy of their cat being killed by a truck, Louis resorts to burying it in the mysterious pet cemetery, which is definitely not as it seems, as it proves to the Creeds that sometimes, dead is better. Pet Sematary is co-directed by filmmakers Kevin Kölsch & Dennis Widmyer, both directors of the films Absence and Starry Eyes previously and a few short films. The screenplay is written by David Kajganich and Jeff Buhler, adapted from Stephen King's novel of the same name first published in 1983. Paramount will release Kölsch & Widmyer's Pet Sematary in theaters everywhere starting April 5th. Who's going to see it?