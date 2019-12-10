Final Trailer for Oregon Horror Film 'Antlers' Directed by Scott Cooper

"This is what was in the mine… It's a diabolical spirit." Searchlight has revealed the third & final official trailer for Antlers, the latest from director Scott Cooper (of Crazy Heart, Out of the Furnace, Black Mass, Hostiles). The first two trailers have been very creepy and very effective at introducing this monster horror story. In the film, a small-town Oregon teacher and her brother, the local sheriff, become entwined with a young student harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences. It's adapted from a short story called "The Quiet Boy" by Nick Antosca, which grabbed the attention of Guillermo del Toro because he is also producing this dark fantasy horror feature. Antlers stars Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, JT Corbitt, Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane, and Amy Madigan. Look for the arm in that final shot.

Here's the third & final trailer for Scott Cooper's Antlers, direct from Fox Searchlight's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Cooper's Antlers here, and the full second trailer here.

In Antlers, a small-town Oregon teacher (Keri Russell) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, discover that a young student (Jeremy T. Thomas) is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences. Antlers is directed by American actor / filmmaker Scott Cooper, director of the films Crazy Heart, Out of the Furnace, Black Mass, and Hostiles previously. The screenplay is by C. Henry Chaisson & Nick Antosca and Scott Cooper; based on the short story "The Quiet Boy" from Nick Antosca. Produced by Guillermo del Toro, David Goyer, and J. Miles Dale. Fox Searchlight will release Cooper's Antlers in select US theaters starting April 17th, 2020 next spring. Looks freaky now?