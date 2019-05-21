Final Trailer for Pixar's Sequel 'Toy Story 4' - The Toys Will Be Alright

"We have to make sure nothing happens to Forky." Disney + Pixar have unveiled the final official trailer for Toy Story 4, following a bunch of TV spots and trailers over the last few months. Opening in theaters in exactly one month. When a new toy called "Forky" joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy… Pixar's emotional sequel looks like it builds on the ideas from Toy Story 3, taking us on another journey outside of the home when Forky tries to break free. All the regular voices are back: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Kristen Schaal, and Bonnie Hunt, with newcomers Keegan Michael-Key & Jordan Peele, Christina Hendricks, Keanu Reeves as Duke Caboom, and Tony Hale as Forky. Pixar doesn't have the best track record with trailers, but I'm still looking forward to this movie. It might just hit all the right notes and be satisfying in unexpected ways.

Here's the final official trailer (+ another poster) for Josh Cooley's Toy Story 4, from Disney's YouTube:

You can watch the teaser trailer for Pixar's Toy Story 4 here, or the Super Bowl spot + full US trailer here.

Everyone's favorite pull-string cowboy sheriff Woody (Tom Hanks), along with his best friends Buzz Lightyear and Jessie, are happy taking care of their kid, Bonnie, until a new toy called "Forky" arrives in her room. According to Forky, a spork-turned-craft-project, he's not a toy at all—and he'd rather skip this big adventure completely, if only they'd let him. Pixar's Toy Story 4 is directed by American filmmaker Josh Cooley, making his feature directorial debut after directing other various projects at Pixar including the short film Riley's First Date?, and the TV shorts "Mater's Tall Tales" and "Toy Story of Terror". The script is credited to John Lasseter & Andrew Stanton & Pete Docter & Lee Unkrich, with Stephany Folsom. Disney will release Pixar's Toy Story 4 in theaters starting June 21st this summer. Looking forward to it?