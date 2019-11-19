Final Trailer for Scorsese's 'The Irishman' - Playing in Theaters Now

"You got a good friend here… You don't know how good a friend you got." Netflix has debuted the third & final trailer for Martin Scorsese's critically acclaimed The Irishman, which is now playing in cinemas all over the world before arriving on Netflix streaming later this month. Ever since this film premiered at the New York Film Festival, it has been building big buzz with rave reviews across the board, quietly opening in art house theaters (and even on Broadway) earlier this month. The Irishman is about a hitman who recalls his possible involvement in the slaying of Jimmy Hoffa. Scorsese's awesome ensemble cast includes Robert De Niro, Anna Paquin, Jesse Plemons, Joe Pesci, Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Jack Huston, Harvey Keitel, Domenick Lombardozzi, Tommy McInnis, Stephen Graham, as well as Sebastian Maniscalco, with Al Pacino as Jimmy Hoffa. This is easily the best trailer, setting the stakes and whetting your appetite for all the Scorsese brilliance packed in this film. Must watch no matter how you feel about it.

Here's the full-length official trailer (+ poster) for Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, direct from YouTube:

You can still see the very first teaser trailer for Scorsese's The Irishman here, or the full second trailer here.

Frank Sheeran, a labor union official with mob connections, recalls his involvement in the 1975 slaying of Jimmy Hoffa, an American labor union leader. The Irishman is directed by American filmmaker Martin Scorsese, of many films including Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, The King of Comedy, The Color of Money, The Last Temptation of Christ, Goodfellas, Cape Fear, The Age of Innocence, Casino, Kundun, Bringing Out the Dead, Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, Hugo, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Silence previously. The screenplay is written by Oscar winner Steven Zaillian; adapted from Charles Brandt's book "I Heard You Paint Houses". Netflix will release Martin Scorsese's The Irishman in select theaters starting November 1st this fall, then streaming worldwide on November 27th. Who's in?