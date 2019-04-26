Final Trailer for 'The Intruder' Thriller Featuring a Crazy Dennis Quaid

"Your days of dropping by are over." Quaid gone mad! Screen Gems has debuted the second & final official trailer for the thriller The Intruder, opening in theaters next week - in case you need something else to go see aside from Avengers: Endgame for the fifth time. The "psychological thriller" is about a young married couple that buys a beautiful Napa Valley house, only to discover that the man they bought it from refuses to let go of and leave the property. The Intruder co-stars Michael Ealy and Meagan Good as the couple, with a full cast including Dennis Quaid, Joseph Sikora, Alvina August, Lili Sepe, and Lee Shorten. This looks pretty dang creepy, mostly due to that seriously deranged smile and evil twinkle in Quaid's eyes.

When a young married couple (Michael Ealy and Meagan Good) buys their dream house in the Napa Valley, they think they have found the perfect home to take their next steps as a family. But when the strangely attached seller (Dennis Quaid) continues to infiltrate their lives, they begin to suspect that he has other hidden motivations beyond a quick sale. The Intruder is directed by American filmmaker Deon Taylor, director of the films Dead Tone, The Hustle, Nite Tales: The Movie, Chain Letter, Supremacy, Meet the Blacks, and Traffik previously. The screenplay is written by David Loughery. Sony's Screen Gems will open Taylor's The Intruder in theaters everywhere starting on May 3rd coming up. Who's still interested?