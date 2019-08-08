Final US Trailer for Almodovar's 'Pain & Glory' with Antonio Banderas

"Everything here is strange." Sony Classics has released one more official US trailer for Pedro Almodóvar's latest film, titled Pain & Glory, or also Dolor y gloria originally in Spanish. This initially premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, where it won Best Actor. Antonio Banderas stars as Salvador Mallo, a Spanish filmmaker, in what is essentially an autobiographical film about Pedro Almodóvar and his experiences throughout life. This has multiple storylines at different times in his life, including his first love, and reconnecting with an old actor later in life. Almodóvar's "Pain & Glory talks about creation, about the difficulty of separating it from one's own life and about the passions that give it meaning and hope. In recovering his past, Salvador [Mallo] finds the urgent need to recount it, and in that need he also finds his salvation." Also starring Penélope Cruz, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Asier Etxeandia, Cecilia Roth, Raúl Arévalo, Julieta Serrano, Nora Navas, Rosalía, and Agustín Almodóvar. In theaters this October.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Pedro Almodóvar's Pain & Glory, direct from SPC's YouTube:

You can still watch the other UK trailer for Almodóvar's Pain & Glory here, to see another trailer for this.

Pain & Glory tells of a series of reencounters experienced by Salvador Mallo, a film director in his physical decline. Some of them in the flesh, others remembered: his childhood in the 60s, when he emigrated with his parents to a village in Valencia in search of prosperity, the first desire, his first adult love in the Madrid of the 80s, the pain of the breakup of that love while it was still alive and intense, writing as the only therapy to forget the unforgettable, the early discovery of cinema, and the void, the infinite void that creates the incapacity to keep on making films. Pain & Glory is both written and directed by beloved Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, of many films including Dark Habits, Matador, Law of Desire, Tie Me Up Tie Me Down, High Heels, Kika, All About My Mother, Talk to Her, Bad Education, Volver, Broken Embraces, The Skin I Live In, I'm So Excited, and Julieta previously. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year in competition. Pathe will release the film in UK cinemas starting on August 23rd. Sony Classics opens Almodovar's Pain & Glory in US theaters starting October 4th this fall. Planning to watch?