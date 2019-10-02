Final US Trailer for Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' - In Theaters This Month

"You know what kind of plan never fails? No plan at all." Neon has released one final official US trailer for Bong Joon-ho's masterpiece Parasite, which won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival this summer. The film is opening in US theaters starting on October 11th later this month, after playing at TIFF and NYFF as well. An unemployed, impoverished Korean family works their way into the home of the wealthy and glamorous Parks, until they get entangled in an unexpected incident. The film stars Song Kang-ho (Bong's usual lead from Memories of Murder, The Host, Snowpiercer) with Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Jang Hye-jin, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam, plus Park Seo-joon. I LOVE this film, it's unquestionably one of the best of the decade - not even hyperbole. I wrote a glowing review of this from Cannes, calling it, "an intelligent, amusing, devious, uniquely-Korean script that is a total knockout." Do not miss this in theaters.

Revolves around Ki-taek (Song Kang-ho) and his unemployed family as they take a peculiar interest in the Park family, which leads them to get entangled in an unexpected incident. Parasite is directed by visionary Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, of the films Memories of Murder, The Host, Mother, Snowpiercer, and Okja previously. The screenplay is also written by Bong Joon-ho. Produced by Kwak Sin-ae and Jang Young-hwan. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year, where it won the Palme d'Or top prize (read our review). CJ Entertainment released the film in Korean cinemas in June earlier this summer. Neon will open Bong Joon-ho's Parasite in select US theaters starting October 11th later this month. Must watch this film.