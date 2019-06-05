Finally! First Trailer for James Gray's Sci-Fi 'Ad Astra' with Brad Pitt

"We're counting on you to find out what's happening out there." To the stars! 20th Century Fox has finally debuted an official trailer for the epic sci-fi thriller Ad Astra, the latest movie made by filmmaker James Gray (We Own the Night, The Immigrant, The Lost City of Z). This one has been in the works for a while, with release dates being pushed back - but it's now set for September. Brad Pitt stars as an astronaut who travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father. Twenty years after his dad left on a one-way mission to Neptune to find signs of extra-terrestrial intelligence, Roy McBride travels through our solar system to find him and understand why his mission failed. He uncovers secrets which challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos. The movie also stars Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Donald Sutherland, Jamie Kennedy, John Finn, Kimberly Elise, Bobby Nish, LisaGay Hamilton, and John Ortiz. Well, this looks as stunning and as breathtaking as I'd hoped it might. Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for James Gray's Ad Astra, direct from Fox's YouTube:

Astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet. His journey will uncover secrets that challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos. Ad Astra is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker James Gray, director of the films Little Odessa, The Yards, We Own the Night, Two Lovers, The Immigrant, and The Lost City of Z previously. The screenplay is written by James Gray & Ethan Gross. The film was shot in late 2017, then originally set for release in early 2019 after radio silence, but was then pushed back numerous times. 20th Century Fox will now release Gray's Ad Astra in theaters starting on September 20th, 2019 coming up this fall. Follow @adastramovie. First impression? Worth the wait?