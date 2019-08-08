Finding the Cure for Cancer in 'Jim Allison: Breakthrough' Doc Trailer

"It takes a really powerful idea, combined with someone willing to push it forward, to make it happen." Dada Films + Uncommon Productions have revealed the first official trailer for an indie documentary titled Jim Allison: Breakthrough, from filmmaker Bill Haney (Gift of the Game, Racing Against the Clock, A Life Among Whales). This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and played at the Seattle Film Festival. After losing his mother to cancer, Jim dedicated his entire life trying to find and develop a working cure. Today, Jim Allison is a name to be reckoned with throughout the scientific world — a 2018 Nobel Prize winner for discovering the immune system's role in defeating cancer but for decades he waged a lonely struggle against the skepticism of the medical establishment and the resistance of Big Pharma. The film takes us "into the heart of a true American pioneer, in a film that is both emotionally compelling and deeply entertaining." Featuring narration by Woody Harrelson. This looks great - more than just a biopic.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Bill Haney's doc Jim Allison: Breakthrough, from YouTube:

Jim Allison: Breakthrough is the astounding, true story of one warm-hearted, stubborn man’s visionary quest to find a cure for cancer. The film traces Allison's remarkable life from his school-boy days in Friday Night Lights, Creationist Texas all the way to Stockholm, Sweden where, in December of 2018, he accepted the Nobel Prize in Medicine. Director Bill Haney is an award-winning documentarian, serial inventor and entrepreneur, who has founded more than a dozen companies, two of which develop drugs to cure cancer and neurological diseases. Meeting Jim Allison in the labs of MD Anderson, Haney was immediately captivated by Jim's empathy and pathos as much by his scientific accomplishments, eventually deciding to tell his story. Jim Allison: Breakthrough is directed by entrepreneur / filmmaker Bill Haney, director of the docs Gift of the Game, Racing Against the Clock, A Life Among Whales, The Price of Sugar, and The Last Mountain previously. This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Dada Films will open Haney's Jim Allison: Breakthrough doc in select US theaters starting September 27th this fall. Curious?