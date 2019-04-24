Finding Luis Barragán's Work in Trailer for Documentary 'The Proposal'

"I'm thinking of calling Barragán's ghost." Oscilloscope Labs has debuted the first trailer for a provocative, fascinating documentary titled The Proposal, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and played at Hot Docs and Sheffield Doc/Fest. Made by artist Jill Magid as her directorial debut, the film is about an award-winning Mexican architect named Luis Barragán. His work, including all his artwork and more, is aggressively "protected" by its Swiss copyright holders, at the expense of public access. Barragán's professional archive - including the rights to his name and work - was acquired in 1995 by Swiss furniture company Vitra. The film explores the contested legacy of the late Barragán by attempting to gain access to his work, starting a debate in Mexico on his archives. This looks like such a captivating story - need to see it.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jill Magid's documentary The Proposal, direct from YouTube:

Known as "the artist among architects," Luis Barragán is among the world’s most celebrated architects of the 20th century. Upon his death in 1988, much of his work was locked away in a Swiss bunker, hidden from the world's view. In an attempt to resurrect Barragán's life and art, boundary redefining artist Jill Magid creates a daring proposition that becomes a fascinating artwork in itself—a high-wire act of negotiation that explores how far an artist will go to democratize access to art. The Proposal is directed by artist / writer / filmmaker Jill Magid, making her directorial debut with this film. Visit her official website. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and went on to play at a number of other film festivals. Oscilloscope will release Magid's The Proposal in select theaters starting May 24th next month. Intrigued?