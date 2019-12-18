First Announcement Teaser for John Krasinski's 'A Quiet Place: Part II'

Shhhhhhhh. Paramount Pictures has revealed an announcement teaser trailer for A Quiet Place: Part II, the sequel to John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's sci-fi monster thriller A Quiet Place from 2018. The sequel picks up right where the first film left off. Following the traumatic events at home (seen in the first movie), the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. This stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe again. There's not much to this first teaser - just a re-introduction to this family as they begin to venture out. The full trailer will launch on New Years in a few weeks. Until then, it's a good idea to revisit the original if you haven't seen it in a while. Stay tuned for more.

Here's the announcement teaser (+ first poster) for John Krasinski's A Quiet Place: Part II, on YouTube:

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. A Quiet Place: Part II is once again directed by American actor-filmmaker John Krasinski, director of the films Brief Interviews with Hideous Men, The Hollars, and the first A Quiet Place previously. The screenplay is written by John Krasinski, from characters created by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods. Produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form & Brad Fuller of Platinum Dunes. Paramount will open Krasinski's A Quiet Place: Part II in theaters everywhere starting March 20th, 2020 coming up.