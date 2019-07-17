First Behind-the-Scenes Preview for Tom Hooper's New 'Cats' Movie

"The musical is timeless." Universal has revealed a behind-the-scenes preview for Tom Hooper's Cats, a new movie based on the classic Broadway/West End musical of the same name. This is just a teaser to get people excited about the actual trailer coming out in just a few days - and surprisingly it still doesn't reveal what any of the actual cats look like. Adapted from Andrew Lloyd Webber's epic musical, which opened on Broadway in 1982 and won three Tonys for Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Original Score. This fresh new take on Cats stars: James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, Ray Winstone, Laurent Bourgeois, Laurie Davidson, and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut. This first look has lots of footage of them training, and rehearsing, and dancing, but nothing from the movie itself. We'll have to wait a few days to see that footage. Until then, have a look and tell us how think this one might turn out.

Here's the behind-the-scenes first look at Tom Hooper's Cats musical, direct from Universal's YouTube:

Featuring Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic music and a world-class cast of dancers under the guidance of Tony-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights), the film reimagines the musical for a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street to tap. This new Cats movie is directed by Oscar-winning English filmmaker Tom Hooper, director of the movies Red Dust, The Damned United, The King's Speech, Les Misérables, and The Danish Girl previously. The screenplay is written by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper. Adapted from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Broadway musical (which premiered in 1981), based on the poetry collection "Old Possum's Books of Practical Cats" by T.S. Eliot. Universal will release Hooper's Cats in theaters everywhere starting December 20th, this Christmas, later this year. Excited yet?