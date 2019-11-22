First Brief Teaser Trailer for 'Without Remorse' with Michael B. Jordan

"Something ain't adding up…" Paramount has revealed a very short, 15-second long teaser for the new Tom Clancy adaptation titled Without Remorse. Based on Clancy's 1993 novel of the same name, it's actually a continuation of his long-running "Jack Ryan" series, this time introducing a new main character to figure out - John Clark. Michael B. Jordan plays Clark, a former Navy SEAL turned CIA operative who seeks revenge after his girlfriend is killed by a Baltimore drug lord. Also starring Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Luke Mitchell, Jacob Scipio, Cam Gigandet, Jack Kesy, and Colman Domingo. There isn't much to this teaser, but I do like the juxtaposition of the images on Jordan's face - there's definitely some depth to that and it makes me intrigued to find out what else there is hidden within this. Take a look below.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ Instagram) for Stefano Sollima's Without Remorse, direct from YouTube:

His code name is Mr. Clark. His work for the CIA is brilliant, cold-blooded and efficient…But who is he really…? Without Remorse stars Jordan as John Kelly, a Navy SEAL, who goes on a path to avenge his wife's murder only to find himself inside of a larger conspiracy. Without Remorse is directed by acclaimed Italian filmmaker Stefano Sollima, director of the films A.C.A.B., Suburra, Sicario: Day of the Soldado previously, as well as all ten episodes of the "Gomorra" TV show, and lots of other Italian TV work plus a number of short flms. The screenplay is written by Taylor Sheridan (of Sicario, Hell or High Water, Wind River). Adapted from Tom Clancy's novel of the same name, first published in 1993. It's produced by Josh Appelbaum, Akiva Goldsman, Michael B. Jordan, André Nemec. Paramount will release Sollima's Without Remorse in theaters everywhere starting September 18th, 2020 later next year. Interested in it already?