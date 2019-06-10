First 'Deadcon' Trailer - Social Media Horror Starring Real YouTubers

"Is your room, like, abnormally cold?" Gunpowder & Sky's new label Alter has debuted the first trailer for an indie horror titled Deadcon, starring real-life YouTubers. I cannot believe we're posting this, because they really are scraping the bottom of the horror barrel here, but nevertheless it's still free to watch trailers. The horrors and isolation of being a social media influencer run rampant when a collection of YouTube & Instagram stars soon discover there are things scarier than thousands of teenagers armed with phones asking for selfies. Deadcon is about a haunted hotel full of "vengeful ghosts of some of the original pioneers of social media" (ugh). Starring Lauren Elizabeth & Claudia Sulewski, plus Keith Machekanyanga, Lukas Gage, Dominic Burgess, Aaron Hendry, and Mimi Gianopulos. This looks like they stuffed every last horror trope / cliche into a social media movie knowing they'll get some people to watch it. Smh.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Caryn Waechter's Deadcon, direct from Alter's YouTube:

Staying in adjoining suites at a hotel hosting ViewCon—a collection of YouTube and Instagram stars and their legion of fans—Ashley and Megan soon discover that there are things scarier than thousands of teenagers armed with phone, asking for selfies. Their rooms are haunted by the vengeful ghosts of some of the original pioneers of social media, including a terrifying young boy named Bobby. Deadcon tackles isolation in the age of social media and follows real-life YouTubers Lauren Elizabeth & Claudia Sulewski. Deadcon is directed by American filmmaker Caryn Waecther (visit her official website), director of the film The Sisterhood of Night previously, as well as a number of shorts. The screenplay is written by Scotty Landes. The film will premiere at the Cinepocalypse Film Festival in Chicago. Following the world premiere in Chicago, Deadcon will continue a festival tour this summer and fall with info on the way. Gunpowder & Sky's new label Alter will eventually debut Waechter's Deadcon in select theaters later this year. Interested?