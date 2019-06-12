First 'Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles' Trailer - Story Behind the Musical

"Fiddler captures those big moments in our lives, moments of transition…" Roadside Attr. has unveiled an official trailer for a doc film titled Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles, from filmmaker Max Lewkowicz. The documentary tells the origin story behind one of Broadway's most beloved musicals, Fiddler on The Roof, and its creative roots in early 1960s New York, when "tradition" was on the wane as gender roles, sexuality, race relations and religion were evolving. Fiddler on the Roof is a musical with music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and book by Joseph Stein, set in the Pale of Settlement of Imperial Russia in 1905. It first premiered on Broadway in 1964, and was the first musical at the time to surpass 3,000 performances during its original run. This looks like a very fascinating, lively look back at Broadway (and cinema) history.

Here's the first trailer for Max Lewkowicz's doc Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles, direct from YouTube:

Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles is directed by doc filmmaker Max Lewkowicz, director of the other doc films Morgenthau: Three Men, Three Generations, One Fight and Underfire: The Untold Story of Pfc. Tony Vaccaro previously. The script is written by Max Lewkowicz and Valerie Thomas. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere as far as we know. Roadside Attractions will release Lewkowicz's Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles in select theaters starting August 23rd coming up. Interested?