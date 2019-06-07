First Full Trailer for Adisa's Sex Trafficking Thriller 'Skin in the Game'

"She's going to be our big money maker, you mark my words." Kandoo Films has debuted a official trailer for an indie drama titled Skin in the Game, the feature directorial debut of an Oakland native filmmaker / musician known as Adisa. Based on a true story, the thriller is about a fifteen year old girl abducted off the streets who finds herself stuck in a horrific sex trafficking ring. With no initial assistance from the police, Dani's mother and an ex-prostitute take to the streets in an effort to save her before it's too late. Starring Erica Ash, Elisabeth Harnois, Angélica Celaya, Sammi Hanratty, Gideon Adlon, Gail Bean, Jay Hieron, and Catfish Jean. This is an important story to tell, the film just doesn't look unique in any way.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Adisa's Skin in the Game, direct from Kandoo's YouTube:

Abducted off the sidewalk of suburban America, fifteen-year-old Dani (Sammi Hanratty) finds herself trapped in the horrific underground world of human trafficking. With no initial assistance from the police, Dani’s mother andan ex-prostitute take to the streets in an effort to find her before it is too late. Skin in the Game is directed by American filmmaker known as Adisa, born & raised in Oakland, making his feature directorial debut following a few short films previously. The screenplay is by Steven Palmer Peterson, from a story by Adisa. This premiered at the Whistler Film Festival and Urbanworld Film Festival last year. Kandoo Films will release Adisa's Skin in the Game in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 5th this summer.