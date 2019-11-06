First Full Trailer for Benh Zeitlin's New Peter Pan-Inspired Film 'Wendy'

"Remember the voice in your head? The one that said: 'sneak away!' Here is the place it came from…" Whoa! Yes! Fox Searchlight has finally unveiled a magical first trailer for Benh Zeitlin's new film Wendy. This is the next feature from the guy who made Beasts of the Southern Wild, after nearly seven years of waiting it's finally arriving in theaters in early 2020. Lost on a mysterious island where aging and time have come unglued, Wendy must fight to save her family, her freedom, and the joyous spirit of youth from the deadly peril of growing up. They're not even shying away from admitting this is definitely a re-imagining of Peter Pan, about a group of kids lost on an island with pirates and other fantastical mysteries. This looks amazing! The cast is lead by a group of non-actor kids (who aren't yet credited) and hopefully it has another score by Dan Romer (the same who did the magical Beasts score). A must watch first look at the film! Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Benh Zeitlin's Wendy, direct from Fox Searchlight's YouTube:

The classic story of Peter Pan is wildly reimagined in this ragtag epic from Benh Zeitlin (of Beasts of the Southern Wild). Lost on a mysterious island where aging and time have come unglued, Wendy must fight to save her family, her freedom, and the joyous spirit of youth from the deadly peril of growing up. Wendy is directed by American filmmaker Benh Zeitlin, director of the acclaimed film Beasts of the Southern Wild previously, as well as a few short films. The screenplay is by Benh Zeitlin and Eliza Zeitlin. Produced by the collective Court 13 Pictures, as well as Becky Glupczynski, Dan Janvey, Paul Mezey, and Josh Penn. The film is expected to premiere sometime in early 2020 at film festivals. Fox Searchlight will debut Zeitlin's Wendy in select theaters starting February 28th, 2020 early next year. First impression? Looking good?