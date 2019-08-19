First Full Trailer for Cody Stokes' Crime Drama 'The Ghost Who Walks'

"If I was you, kid, I'd run like hell…" Ghost Walker Films has released the official trailer for an indie crime drama titled The Ghost Who Walks, the feature directorial debut of filmmaker / cinematographer Cody Stokes. This is playing at the Sidewalk Film Festival in Alabama coming up this month, and is still looking for a distributor after premiering this summer. This "action-packed tale of redemption" is about a criminal fresh out of jail who rats out his former boss for one last chance to reunite his family and become the father he never was. Garland Scott stars, along with Frank Mosley, Alexia Rasmussen, Gil Darnell, Dasha Nekrasova, Nattalyee Randall, Linda Kennedy, and Peter Mayer. The plot isn't that original, but the film looks like it has an energy and vibrant style that sets it apart from everything else. And it's an awesome trailer with some seriously slick, intense editing at the end. I really want to see this film now! Give it a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ posters) for Cody Stokes' The Ghost Who Walks, from Vimeo (via TFS):

In this action-packed tale of redemption, a recently released prisoner (Garland Scott) ventures back into the city where he doesn’t belong. Determined to start a new life with his wife and daughter, he devises a plan that will free them from the clutches of a ruthless mob boss. But with his life suddenly in danger, he must accept the help low level thug and a stripper to stay alive long enough to see another day. The Ghost Who Walks is directed by American filmmaker / cinematographer Cody Stokes, now making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films and other cinematography work previously. The screenplay is written by Ben Bostick and Cody Stokes. This premiered at the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase earlier this summer. It will next play at the Sidewalk Film Festival in Birmingham, AL this month. No other release date is set yet. Stay tuned for updates. For more info, check out the film's official website. Who's interested in it?