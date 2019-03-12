First Full Trailer for Disney's Live-Action 'Aladdin' Featuring Will Smith

"Do you trust me?" And here we go. Disney has finally revealed the first full-length official trailer for their upcoming live-action take on Aladdin, directed by British filmmaker Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., King Arthur). This new Aladdin stars Egyptian-Canadian actor Mena Massoud as the "street urchin" Aladdin, who falls for the princess Jasmine, played by Naomi Scott. In addition, Will Smith plays the genie and he definitely is blue and wacky and weird and everything else you'd expect from the genie. This seems to follow the same plot as the original animated film, with Jafar out to use Aladdin to get his hands on the lantern himself. The full cast includes Billy Magnussen, Nasim Pedrad, Marwan Kenzari, Numan Acar, and Navid Negahban. This updated take on the 1992 animated Disney classic will feature new songs by Alan Menken and La La Land songwriters Benj Pasek & Justin Paul. This doesn't look like a complete disaster, thankfully, and I will say it does seem entertaining. Take a look below.

Here's the full-length official trailer (+ poster) for Guy Ritchie's Aladdin, from Disney's YouTube:

You can still see the first teaser trailer for Guy Ritchie's Aladdin here, to rewatch the original tease.

When a street urchin (Mena Massoud) vies for the love of a beautiful princess (Naomi Scott), he uses a genie's magic power to make himself into a prince in order to marry her. A live-action retelling of the 1992 Disney film of the same name. Disney's Aladdin is directed by British filmmaker Guy Ritchie, director of the films Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, Revolver, RocknRolla, Sherlock Holmes and its sequel A Game of Shadows, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword previously. The updated Aladdin screenplay is by John August, Vanessa Taylor, and Guy Ritchie; based on the original 1992 film written by Ron Clements & John Musker, Ted Elliott & Terry Rossio. Featuring new songs by Alan Menken and La La Land songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Disney will release Guy Ritchie's Aladdin in theaters everywhere starting on May 24th, 2019 this summer. How does that look? Still excited for it?