First Full Trailer for Guy Ritchie's New Crime Comedy 'The Gentlemen'

"These people are gunna clean house – and you are part of that house." STX Films has unveiled the first official trailer for The Gentlemen, a wily new crime comedy set in London from British filmmaker Guy Ritchie, following his work with Disney making Aladdin last year. It's great to see him getting back to his Snatch and Lock Stock roots again. The Gentlemen stars Matthew McConaughey as a "very British drug lord", actually an American expat, who tries to sell off his highly profitable marijuana empire to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires - which kicks off "plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail" galore. Featuring an all-star ensemble cast including Hugh Grant, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, and Colin Farrell. Ohh damn, this looks and sounds and plays as great as I was hoping! Guy Ritchie is back! Can't wait to get my hands on this, it better be as wildly entertaining as Snatch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen, direct from STX's YouTube:

From writer/director Guy Ritchie comes The Gentlemen, a star-studded sophisticated action comedy. The Gentlemen follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him. The Gentlemen is both written and directed by British filmmaker Guy Ritchie, director of the films Lock Stock & Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, Revolver, RocknRolla, Sherlock Holmes and sequel A Game of Shadows, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and Disney's live-action Aladdin previously. From a story by Guy Ritchie and Ivan Atkinson & Marn Davies. Produced by Ivan Atkinson and Guy Ritchie. STX will debut Ritchie's The Gentlemen in theaters on January 24th, 2020 at the beginning of next year.