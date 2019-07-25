MOVIE TRAILERS

First Full Trailer for Horror Comedy Sequel 'Zombieland: Double Tap'

by
July 25, 2019
Zombieland: Double Tap Trailer

"We're going to go get her, we ride at dawn!" Sony Pictures has finally unveiled the first official trailer for Zombieland: Double Tap, the sequel to the hit zombie comedy Zombieland from 2009. It took them ten years to finally make this sequel (which everyone really wanted to see after the first movie was released) and they're finally bringing it to us - with the main cast of four survivors back again. Emma Stone as Wichita, Abigail Breslin as Little Rock, Woody Harrelson as Tallahassee, and Jesse Eisenberg as Columbus. Plus a cast featuring Zoey Deutch, Bill Murray, Rosario Dawson, Dan Aykroyd, Avan Jogia, Luke Wilson, and Thomas Middleditch. Along with plenty of zombies. We've been waiting to see something from this sequel, and it looks fun. A bigger, badder, rehash of the original but still. So far so good! Jump in.

Here's the first trailer (+ teaser poster) for Ruben Fleischer's Zombieland: Double Tap, from YouTube:

Zombieland: Double Tap Poster

Zombieland: Double Tap Poster

Columbus, Tallahasse, Wichita, and Little Rock move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies, fellow survivors, and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family. Zombieland: Double Tap is once again directed by American filmmaker Ruben Fleischer, who also directed the first Zombieland movie, as well as 30 Minutes or Less, Gangster Squad, and Venom previously. The screenplay is written by Dave Callaham and Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (these two also wrote the original Zombieland screenplay). Produced by Gavin Polone. Sony Pictures will release Fleischer's Zombieland 2: Double Tap in theaters everywhere starting on October 18th coming up in fall. First impression? Who's down for more?

