First Full Trailer for James Franco's Love Triangle Film 'Pretenders'

"Was their love something real? He has to find out." Cleopatra Entertainment has released the first full trailer for an indie drama titled Pretenders, also otherwise known as The Pretenders, but they're officially releasing it as just Pretenders. Yet another new film directed by James Franco, in addition to Zeroville also out in the next few months. He's making so many films these days it's hard to keep track of them. And does anyone even watch them? Who knows. Pretenders is about a love triangle involving a photographer, his best friend who is a "French New Wave-obsessed" film student, and a beautiful actress who entrances both of them. Starring Jack Kilmer (Val Kilmer's son), Shameik Moore, and Jane Levy as the main three, with James Franco, Dennis Quaid, Brian Cox, Juno Temple, Antoni Porowski, Mustafa Shakir, Tyler Alvarez, and Reema Sampat. This seems particularly wacky and super artsy, almost like Franco is trying to mock film nerds who fall for actresses. But maybe not? Don't really know what to make of this one.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for James Franco's Pretenders, direct from Cleopatra's YouTube:

Life imitates deadly arts as a French New Wave obsessed film student, Terry, finds his muse in mysterious and beguiling actress, Catherine. Both Terry and his best friend, Phil, fall under the spell of this beautiful woman. But they soon realize that the more time they spend with her, the more enigmatic she becomes. After years of sex, betrayal, and collateral damage, the three end up in a dangerous situation that leaves one of them fighting for his life. Pretenders, also known as The Pretenders, is directed by American actor / filmmaker James Franco, director of many other films including Fool's Gold, Sal, Interior Leather Bar, As I Lay Dying, Bukowski, Child of God, The Sound and the Fury, In Dubious Battle, The Institute, Future World, and Zeroville previously. The screenplay is written by Josh Boone (Stuck in Love, The Fault in Our Stars). This premiered at the Torino Film Festival last year, but hasn't shown anywhere else yet. Cleopatra will release Franco's Pretenders in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 4th this fall. Interested?