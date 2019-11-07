First Full Trailer for Leigh Whannell's New 'The Invisible Man' Movie

"I found something that can prove what I'm experiencing." Universal has finally revealed the frightening first trailer for The Invisible Man, the new horror sci-fi remake of this classic story, made by acclaimed Australian actor / writer / director Leigh Whannell (who last made the kick ass film Upgrade). Award-winning actress Elisabeth Moss stars in this terrifying modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal's classic monster character. She plays a woman who tries to flee her abusive, controlling scientist husband, only to end up being haunted by him when he suddenly kills himself. The cast also includes Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Benedict Hardie, and Sam Smith. This looks extra creepy, and seriously thrilling, playing up the mysterious horror angle more than anything. And damn does it get intense in the second half! That "someone is sitting in that chair" line should give you the chills.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Leigh Whannell's The Invisible Man, direct from YouTube:

Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Dyer), their childhood friend (Hodge) and his teenage daughter (Reid). But when Cecilia's abusive ex (Jackson-Cohen) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia's sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. The Invisible Man is both written & directed by Australian filmmaker Leigh Whannell, director of the films Insidious: Chapter 3 and Upgrade previously; writer for the Saw series, Dead Silence, The Mule. Based on the original H.G. Wells novel of the same name. Produced by Jason Blum and Kylie Du Fresne. Universal debuts Whannell's The Invisible Man in theaters everywhere starting on February 28th, 2020 next year. First impression?