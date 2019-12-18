First Full Trailer for Monster + Break Up Horror Film 'After Midnight'

"You see what it did to my door?!" Cranked Up Films has debuted an official trailer for an indie horror film titled After Midnight, a creature feature from director Jeremy Gardner (The Battery, Tex Montana Will Survive) and producers Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead. This mumblecore-esque horror also stars Jeremy Gardner as a man whose girlfriend suddenly disappears, leaving a cryptic note as her only explanation. As his life begins to crack and fall apart, he is haunted by something that comes in from the woods and attacks his house every night. Co-starring Brea Grant, Henry Zebrowski, Ashley Song, Nicola Masciotra, & Justin Benson. Described as a "charming, introspective crowd-pleaser about love, loss, and monsters." I caught this at the Sitges Film Festival and it's good! Any and all horror fans should keep an eye on this film.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jeremy Gardner & Christian Stella's After Midnight, on YouTube:

Dealing with a girlfriend suddenly leaving is tough enough. But for Hank (writer/co-director/star Jeremy Gardner of The Battery), heartbreak couldn’t have come at a worse time. There’s also a monster trying to break through his front door every night. After Midnight is co-directed by two American indie filmmakers: Jeremy Gardner (of The Battery) & Christian Stella, both also co-directors of the film Tex Montana Will Survive previously. The screenplay is written by Jeremy Gardner. Produced by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Arvind Harinath, and David Lawson Jr. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, and it played at Fantastic Fest and Sitges. Cranked Up Films will release Gardner & Stella's After Midnight in select theaters starting February 14th, 2020, this Valentine's Day, coming soon. Interested?