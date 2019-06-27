First Full Trailer for New 'Charlie's Angels' Directed by Elizabeth Banks

"Let's get the weapon before it becomes every bad guy's favorite new toy." Sony Pictures has unveiled the first full-length official trailer for the new Charlie's Angels movie, this time being directed by Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect 2) - who also stars as one of the "Angels". This fresh reboot of the 2000 action comedy is based on the 1970s television series of the same name. A new generation of private detectives working for the mysterious Charlie. The new Angels in this one are: Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, with Elizabeth Banks. This also stars Luis Gerardo Méndez, Jonathan Tucker, Noah Centineo, Sam Claflin, Djimon Hounsou, Chris Pang, Nat Faxon, with the one-and-only Patrick Stewart as Bosley. This looks extra cheesy, but kind of fun. The dialogue is atrocious, I just hope the action is any good.

Here's the first full trailer (+ poster) for Elizabeth Banks' Charlie's Angels movie, direct from YouTube:

In Banks' bold vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. Including the world's smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere. Charlie's Angels is directed this time by American actress-filmmaker Elizabeth Banks, director of Pitch Perfect 2 previously, a segment of Movie 43, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is also written by Elizabeth Banks, from a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn. Sony will release Banks' Charlie's Angels in theaters everywhere starting November 15th, 2019 later this fall. Follow @CharliesAngels for more. First impression? You in?