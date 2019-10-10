First Full Trailer for Pixar's 'Onward' Movie from Director Dan Scanlon

"Dad was a wizard!" Disney has finally debuted the first full-length trailer for Pixar's Onward, their next original project that's both written and directed by Dan Scanlon (of Monsters University before this). This new Pixar movie arrives in theaters March of 2020, their first of two original movies next year. Onward is set in a "suburban fantasy world" and follows these two elf brothers who could not be more unalike. Tom Holland voices Ian Lightfoot, and Chris Pratt voices his brother Barney Lightfoot. The only other voice cast announced so far includes Octavia Spencer and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The two brothers embark on a quest to discover if there is still magic out there. The plot reveal in this trailer - about the half man revival - is a bit wacky and just makes me think of Weekend at Bernie's. Maybe this will be fun? Check it out below.

Here's the full-length official trailer (+ poster) for Dan Scanlon's Onward, direct from Pixar's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Dan Scanlon's Onward here, to see the original reveal again.

Set in a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers, Ian & Barney Lightfoot (Tom Holland & Chris Pratt) embark on a quest to discover if there is still magic out there. Pixar's Onward is both written and directed by animation filmmaker Dan Scanlon, director of the Pixar movie Monsters University, as well as a mockumentary film titled Tracy previously. Scanlon first started out working as a storyboard artist before becoming a director. It's produced by Kori Rae, and executive produced by Pete Docter. Disney + Pixar will release Scanlon's Onward in theaters everywhere starting on March 6th, 2020 early next year. For more updates on the film, follow @Pixar or @MrDanScanlon. See the first teaser again. Thoughts? Looking good?