First Full Trailer for 'The Goldfinch' Adaptation Starring Ansel Elgort

"You're the boy, aren't you?" Warner Bros + Amazon Studios have debuted the first official trailer for The Goldfinch, the movie adapted from the bestselling / Pulitzer Prize-winning novel also titled The Goldfinch written by Donna Tartt. Directed by Irish filmmaker John Crowley, who last brought us the wonderful film Brooklyn, this drama is set mostly in New York City and follows a boy whose life is changed when his mother is killed in a bombing at The Met. He survives and takes a painting with him, holding onto it as the most important thing to him. Ansel Elgort stars as Theo, with Oakes Fegley playing the younger version, and an impressive ensemble cast including Nicole Kidman, Sarah Paulson, Finn Wolfhard, Ashleigh Cummings, Luke Wilson, Aneurin Barnard, Luke Kleintank, Peter Jacobson, Willa Fitzgerald, Denis O'Hare, and Jeffrey Wright. This is a lovely, emotional trailer, which makes this look really good.

Theodore "Theo" Decker (Ansel Elgort) was 13 years old when his mother was killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The tragedy changes the course of his life, sending him on a stirring odyssey of grief and guilt, reinvention and redemption, and even love. Through it all, he holds on to one tangible piece of hope from that terrible day… a painting of a tiny bird chained to its perch. The Goldfinch. The Goldfinch is directed by acclaimed Irish filmmaker John Crowley, director of the films Intermission, Boy A, Is Anybody There?, Closed Circuit, and Brooklyn previously. The screenplay is written by Peter Straughan, adapted from Donna Tartt's bestselling novel of the same name. Warner Bros + Amazon Studios will release Crowley's The Goldfinch in theaters everywhere starting on September 13th in the fall.